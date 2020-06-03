RICHARD L. "DICK" SMITH
SMITH
RICHARD L. "DICK"
Of Chestnut Hill, age 90, passed away on May 27th, 2020. Dick leaves behind his wife and partner, Barsha "Bunny" Lloyd, children Miles Smith (Karin), Shelley Smith, Dana Valentine (Todd) and Tyson Smith (Justine) and step children Nina (Jeff) and Cricket Large (Dave). He also leaves behind grandchildren Jasper Smith, Phoebe and Zoe Edalatpour, Phoebe, Leo and Eliza Sarandos and Theo and Laszlo Stehle-Smith and step grandchildren Molly, Hannah, Grace, Reed, Aidan, and Lexi. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WHYY or to a charity of the donor's choice.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtownwww.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
