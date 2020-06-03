SMITH
RICHARD L. "DICK"
Of Chestnut Hill, age 90, passed away on May 27th, 2020. Dick leaves behind his wife and partner, Barsha "Bunny" Lloyd, children Miles Smith (Karin), Shelley Smith, Dana Valentine (Todd) and Tyson Smith (Justine) and step children Nina (Jeff) and Cricket Large (Dave). He also leaves behind grandchildren Jasper Smith, Phoebe and Zoe Edalatpour, Phoebe, Leo and Eliza Sarandos and Theo and Laszlo Stehle-Smith and step grandchildren Molly, Hannah, Grace, Reed, Aidan, and Lexi. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WHYY or to a charity of the donor's choice.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtownwww.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.