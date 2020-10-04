April 6, 1928 - September 29, 2020 The son of Dr. Abraham H. Lubowitz and Fanny Milgram Lubowitz was born on April 6, 1928 in Philadelphia and lived his entire life in the vicinity of his childhood home in Elkins Park, PA. He died peacefully in his sleep on September 29, 2020 at the age of 92, after contracting the COVID-19 virus. He died on the day after the Jewish holiday of Yom Kipper; thus, as tradition has it, he has been forgiven all of his sins. In truth, he lived without iniquity; Richard has gone straight to heaven. "Dick" Lubowitz attended Cheltenham High School, Penn State, Temple University, and Temple University School of Medicine. After completing a medical internship at the Philadelphia General Hospital, he served in Europe as a medical officer in the United States Army, and then completed a residency in ophthalmology at the Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia. He completed two fellowships in ophthalmologic pathology; one in San Francisco, CA, and one in Washington, DC. Richard then returned to Elkins Park where he opened his ophthalmology practice; he was a member of the medical staff of Abington Memorial Hospital for almost 5 decades, served as Clinical Faculty at Wills Eye Hospital, was certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, and was a member of the International Society of Ophthalmologic Pathology. In July, 1959, Dick Lubowitz met his beloved wife of 60 years, Adele Brick of Philadelphia on a blind date, and five months later, in December of that year, they were the first couple ever married at the brand new, Frank Lloyd Wright designed, Temple Beth Shalom in Elkins Park. Later, and for many years, Dick, Adele, and their children were members of Philadelphia's Congregation Rodeph Shalom. Richard is survived by his wife, Adele, and his three children, their spouses, and their children: son, James Lubowitz and daughter-in-law, Gina Papa of Santa Fe, New Mexico; daughter, Jane Rosenstadt, son-in-law Benjamin Rosenstadt, and grandsons, Jacob, Zachary, and Nicholas of Rye, NY; and son, Peter Lubowitz, daughter-in-law, Marsha Cohen, and grandsons, Max and Will of Philadelphia, PA. Richard is survived by his sisters, Janet Kronfeld of Merion, PA and Sue Cohen of Orange, CT, brother-in-law, Robert Brick, Delray Beach, FL, his 6 nieces and nephews, and their families. Richard was an avid athlete and an excellent golfer. He competed on the Temple University Intercollegiate Golf Team, won the Ashbourne Country Club Golf Club Championship in 1952, and again, remarkably, twenty years later in 1972. Dick enjoyed playing golf for fun with his parents, wife, and friends at Ashbourne as well as Philmont Country Clubs, and he loved to watch golf, especially the major championships. He was also a loyal fan of the Phillies and Eagles, and he shared Eagles season tickets with his children at Franklin Field and then Veterans Stadium when the children were young. Richard immensely relished his life with a positive and optimistic attitude, regardless of any challenges, and at all times. He quipped that, "He would worry, but only if it did any good." Dick was unfailingly calm, good humored, kind, friendly, and had a smile for all he met. He cherished his wife Adele until his dying day, and together they savored life; family; holidays, celebrations, and gatherings large or small; travel and museums; theater and film; countless and lifelong friends; many a fine meal; golf; tennis; bridge; reading, and a good joke. Dick valued his work, he appreciated his professional relationships, and notably, his long relationships with his many patients; nevertheless, when he finally retired in his 70s, he shared that he was never for a moment bored. Richard M. Lubowitz will be remembered for his laughter, his joy, his service to others, his gentleness, his kindheartedness, and his untroubled equipoise. He will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him, and gratefully remembered by those by who loved him and those he loved. Dick had an extraordinary life force and, with never a complaint, survived many types of cancer, as well as medical conditions related to his cancer treatments in his later years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
or the charity of your choice
. Finally, to respect the safety of all, the family will hold a private burial.