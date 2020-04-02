Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
RICHARD MAXWELL DASH

RICHARD MAXWELL DASH Notice
DASH
RICHARD MAXWELL
April 1, 2020 of Bryn Mawr, PA. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Stein). Devoted father of Leslie (Jeff) Furst, Susan (S.E. Haugen) Dash, Lawrence (Caren) Dash and Steven (Hedy) Dash. Dear brother of Alan Dash. Proud grandfather of Evan (Amelia), Aaron, Rachel, Carly, Lauren and Dylan. Great-grandfather of Annabel. Services and interment will be private at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 2, 2020
