Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
RICHARD, "RICK" McDERMOTT Sr.

RICHARD, "RICK" McDERMOTT Sr. Notice
McDERMOTT
RICHARD, SR. "RICK"


Of Eagleville, PA passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 at the age of 75. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late David Peter and Martha Irene (Woodward) McDermott. He was a talented packaging engineer for Amoco/Silgan Plastics for over 20 years and was well-liked and respected by all who worked with him.
Rick is survived by brother, David McDermott, Jr.; sister, Irene (Thomas) McNulty; sons, Richard Jr., William and wife Jessica; daughters, Sandra McDermott, Christine Fox and husband Ronald; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10 A.M., at EKHARDT FUNERAL HOME, 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure PSP, 30 E. Padonia Road, Suite 201, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020
