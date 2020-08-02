1/
RICHARD, "IKE" MONTGOMERY Sr.
MONTGOMERY
RICHARD, SR. "IKE"
On July 15, 2020, of Harleysville, PA, formerly of N.E. Phila. Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte (nee Frank). Loving father of Richard, Jr., (Linda A.) and Clifford (Linda D.). Adored grandfather of Michelle, Melissa (Stephen) Meyerhofer, Rebecca, and Allison Montgomery. Brother of the late John and James. Richard worked 44 years as a tool and die maker for the Budd Company, Philadelphia, PA. Memorial service to be held at a later time. You are welcome to visit: www.meyersfh.com to share a memory, offer condolences or post a comment. Condolences may also be sent to: SZPINDOR-MEYERS FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Park Avenue, Trooper, PA, 19403.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
610-539-8010
