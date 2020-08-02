MONTGOMERYRICHARD, SR. "IKE"
On July 15, 2020, of Harleysville, PA, formerly of N.E. Phila. Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte (nee Frank). Loving father of Richard, Jr., (Linda A.) and Clifford (Linda D.). Adored grandfather of Michelle, Melissa (Stephen) Meyerhofer, Rebecca, and Allison Montgomery. Brother of the late John and James. Richard worked 44 years as a tool and die maker for the Budd Company, Philadelphia, PA. Memorial service to be held at a later time. You are welcome to visit: www.meyersfh.com
to share a memory, offer condolences or post a comment. Condolences may also be sent to: SZPINDOR-MEYERS FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Park Avenue, Trooper, PA, 19403.