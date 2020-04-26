|
|
RAU
RICHARD NICHOLAS "DICK"
Was called peacefully into the presence of the Lord on April 20, 2020, at the age of 91 from his home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, to Mary and Nicholas Rau, Dick was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Robert and Paul; his wife, Theresa Regina (Kopitsky); and son, David Richard Rau. He is survived by his wife, Rosalee (Hewitt); his children, Paul Richard Rau (Dana), Cynthia Marie Cook (William), and Lisa Anne Kowal (Joseph); 9 grand-children and 4 great-grand-children; his sister, Virginia Daly; and Rosalee's children, David Carr and Rebecca Scott.
Dick attended Germantown High School and was a WWII veteran having served in the Army Occupation Force of Japan. In 1953 he graduated from the Drexel Institute of Technology with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Dick retired from the Philadelphia Electric Company after a 38-year career. He was an expert on engineering economics in the company's Rate Division. Dick enjoyed hiking, traveling, taking photographs, and his home and community in Hunt-ingdon Valley, PA, and later in Bear, DE. He was a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his family and friends. Dick leaves his family with a legacy of a life well-lived. He will be missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . The family will gather for a private interment, and due to the current COVID-19 concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. To send an online condolence, visit
www.stranofeeley.com
STRANO & FEELEY
FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
(302-731-5459)
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020