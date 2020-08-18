O'FLYNN





Passed away peacefully in his home in Newtown Square, formerly of Drexel Hill, on August 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 90. Richard leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Marge (Pucciarelli) O'Flynn and his children Richard Jr. (Teresa), Kenneth (Karen), and Patricia McAloon (Tom). Loving grand-father of his six grandchildren, Richard, Sean, Shannon, Tom, Brian and Megan. He is also survived by his brother Robert in Fort Myers, Florida and predeceased by his brother Joseph. Richard graduated from West Catholic High School in 1948 and Saint Joseph's University. He was an employee of State Farm Insurance Company for over 35 years. Richard was a member of the Ocean City Senior Golf League and loved spending time in Ocean City, playing golf, bridge and spending time with his beloved family.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, August 19th from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M. followed by the Funeral Mass at 2:00 P.M. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media, PA 19063.Interment will be private.

