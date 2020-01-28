|
Age 84, born and raised in Bryn Mawr, PA, departed January 13, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Survived by his children, Bryant Baker (Meg), Chris (Kate), and Dana; grand-children, Katherine, Harrison, Tim, Greta, and Amelia; nieces, Leslie (Marc), Sandra (Chris), and Julie; and nephews, Greg and Bruce. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bob, and nephew, Lauren (Cynthia). A loving father, uncle, and friend, known as "the Big Guy," he was larger than life. He was the first to arrive, the last to leave, and he never met a stranger. The following is taken verbatim from his H.S. yearbook: "If a senior were asked to pick the biggest member of the class, he would choose Dick without hesitation. He is big not only because he stands head and shoulders above the rest of the class, but because, through his athletic and classroom abilities, he has become a leader... He is also a big man with the ladies, an ardent party goer, and a contribution to any gathering. Even those who have not met him personally know him for his car, his voracious appetite, and that abounding spirit. There has always been a scarcity of boys with talents like Dick's, all the more reason why we are sorry to see him graduate." So true! A celebration of his life will take place in the spring. Donations in his name should be directed to www.alz.org.
