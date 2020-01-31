|
FRANKEN
RICHARD S.
Died peacefully on January 23, 2020, after living and struggling for 3+ decades with FTD (Frontotemporal Dementia). He was 91years old. Richard was born in Pittsburgh and graduat-ed from Shadyside Academy. He went on to the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 1950. He was an active member of Phi Epsilon Pi Fraternity while in school and also as an alumnus. After graduating college Richard applied for and received a direct commission and served as an officer in the Air Force for 2 years. After his tour of duty was finished he moved his family to Philadel-phia and then Allentown while he worked at Caloric Corpor-ation first in administration, then in sales. In 1966 the family moved to Cinnaminson, NJ and in 1970 after learning about new developments in the Fire Alarm Industry and the intro-duction of Smoke Detectors he decided to start his own business. The business expanded from residential to commercial fire alarm systems for hi-rise buildings. His company received an award as the top Fire Detection Company in the State of NJ. It was sold in 1989 and he retired.
Richard was the beloved husband of 68 years of Judy Klein Franken; loving father of Marc (Theresa) Franken and Jo Ellen "Josie" (Perry) Reiter; devoted "Poppy" to Patrice (Avi) Robbins, Brittany (Brett) Solomon, Evie Reiter, Olivia Franken and Amelia Franken; proud great-grandfather of Emma, Max and Ally Robbins. Richard was brother to Susan Shapera of Pittsburgh, PA and Sarasota, FL.
Relatives and friends are invited Monday, February 3, 2020 beginning 12:30 pm to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 1 P.M. Int. Adath Jeshurun Cemetery, Phila., PA. Shiva will be observed at Lions Gate. Contri-butions can be made to Penn Frontotemporal Degeneration Research, 3 West Gates Bld., 3400 Spruce Street, Phila., PA 19104; Lions Gate, 1100 Laurel Oak Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043 or a charity of donor's choice.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 31, 2020