Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD HAVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD SHERIDAN HAVER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD SHERIDAN HAVER Notice
HAVER
RICHARD SHERIDAN


On Thurs. January 16, 2020, of Horsham, PA passed away peacefully at age 89. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Rosshirt) Haver "Dick". Was well known and loved for the many lives he touched as a Gymnastics instructor and coach. He is survived by his only daughter, Barbara and granddaughter, Abigail. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and surviving family. The Funeral will be held at Whitemarsh Memorial Park Cemetery, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002 on Wed., January 22nd, from 1:30 to 2:30 PM. Flowers appreciated or feel free to donate to the organi-zation of your choice. Arr. by NICOS C. ELIAS FUNERAL HOME, Allentown
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -