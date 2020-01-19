|
HAVER
RICHARD SHERIDAN
On Thurs. January 16, 2020, of Horsham, PA passed away peacefully at age 89. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Rosshirt) Haver "Dick". Was well known and loved for the many lives he touched as a Gymnastics instructor and coach. He is survived by his only daughter, Barbara and granddaughter, Abigail. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and surviving family. The Funeral will be held at Whitemarsh Memorial Park Cemetery, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002 on Wed., January 22nd, from 1:30 to 2:30 PM. Flowers appreciated or feel free to donate to the organi-zation of your choice. Arr. by NICOS C. ELIAS FUNERAL HOME, Allentown
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020