On Monday, October 12, 2020, son of the late Richard C. Simmers and Helen (nee Donaghue), loving husband, father and grandfather, died at his home surrounded by family at age 77. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy Simmers (nee Boland) of Cherry Hill, NJ, brother Louis Simmers (Patricia) of Doylestown, PA, sister Mariagnes Anderson (Eric) of Inverass, FL, and Bette Boland McGaffin, sister-in-law of Philadelphia, PA. His children, Richard C. Simmers III (Colleen nee McVeigh), Suzanne Simmers (Jay Sanderson), and Dr. Donna Simmers-Dabinett. Grandsons Ryan Simmers and Connor and Dean Dabinett as well as many nieces and nephews will remember him fondly. A socially distant Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 Route 73 S, Marlton, NJ 08053 (www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
). The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Thomas More, 1439 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/
.