SLUTZ
RICHARD MAX
Of Philadelphia, PA, died on January 5, 2020. He was 89 years old. The son of the late Harry and Rose Keller Slutz, he was born on November 23, 1930, and afterward moved to Wilmington, Delaware where he raised his family. He is survived by his children; Lisa and her husband Christopher Rubbert, Brian Slutz, cherished grandchildren, Danielle A. Slutz, Brian D. Ashline, Melissa D. Rubbert and Jessica B. Rubbert; and one great grand-child, Jordan D. Slutz, and all will miss him dearly. Arrangements are under the direction of APPLEBEE-McPHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, N.Y. 10940.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020