SQUARES

RICHARD "RICKY"

It is with great sadness that the family of Richard (Ricky) Squares announce his unexpected passing on June 13, 2020 at the age of 63. Preceded in death by his wife Maria Squares, son Daniel Squares and mother Margaret Squares. Ricky will be lovingly remembered by numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Ricky was born and raised in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia and considered a great person who will remain in our hearts forever.



