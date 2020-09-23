1/1
RICHARD TUONI
85, of West Kingston, RI died at home on September 17, 2020. Born May 25, 1935 in Phila., PA, he was the son of Thomas and Esther Tuoni. Richard had a career in computer analysis and programming, owned a small business (Wrap and Pack), and taught English as a Second Language to adults. He is survived by his wife, Christine Spadola-Tuoni, and four children Joel Tuoni, Sheila Kenyon, Carl Tuoni, and Matthew Tuoni. He had 9 grandchildren: Tori Kenyon and her husband, Don Kassner; Aaron Kenyon, Carl Joseph, Jim, and Angela Tuoni; Zelda, Brian and Leia Tuoni; Michael Cascio, and 1 great-grandchild – Alden Kassner. He was the father of the late Stephen Tuoni. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in honor of Richard to your favorite organization. For service information, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit averystortifuneralhome,com.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
To Christine and my cousins,

I am truly sorry for your broken hearts. Richard was always my favorite uncle. He was my uncle, my influencer, my teacher, my mentor, and my co-conspirator. My heart is breaking too.

Love,
Howdys Girl
Linda Triplett
Family
September 19, 2020
My sincere condolences to you, Christine and my cousins. I hope your memories bring comfort to each of you.
Mary
Mary Menser
Family
September 19, 2020
Deepest sympathy to all the family on the passing of this great man. His mind was a gem. His intellectual curiosity, his love of learning, his humanity, his dedication to others, his joy in life, his compassion. Thank you Richard, for being such a wonderful friend. I an honored to have known you, and to have spent so many happy years with you in our Ancients group at The Center.
Molly Hancock
Friend
September 19, 2020
I was so honored to come to know Richard through his class on Ancient History at the South Kingston Senior Center. His curiosity about everything was an inspiration, his kindness something to emulate, a truly great soul.Wish everyone in South County had come to know him. He contributed so much to our lives!
I do believe the soul is eternal and that we shall meet again! Richard, keep me a place in your next class!
Au Revoir
Celina Pereira
Celina A McGowan
Student
