RICHARD TUONI

85, of West Kingston, RI died at home on September 17, 2020. Born May 25, 1935 in Phila., PA, he was the son of Thomas and Esther Tuoni. Richard had a career in computer analysis and programming, owned a small business (Wrap and Pack), and taught English as a Second Language to adults. He is survived by his wife, Christine Spadola-Tuoni, and four children Joel Tuoni, Sheila Kenyon, Carl Tuoni, and Matthew Tuoni. He had 9 grandchildren: Tori Kenyon and her husband, Don Kassner; Aaron Kenyon, Carl Joseph, Jim, and Angela Tuoni; Zelda, Brian and Leia Tuoni; Michael Cascio, and 1 great-grandchild – Alden Kassner. He was the father of the late Stephen Tuoni. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in honor of Richard to your favorite organization. For service information, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit averystortifuneralhome,com.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 23, 2020.