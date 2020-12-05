1/
RICHARD V. CLOEREN
Age 82, of Glassboro, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Richard had a passion for the racetrack, casinos & the Phillies and mostly loved spending time with his family. He was the Vice President of the Finance for Diagnostic and Rehabilitative Center in Phila., PA. Loving husband to the late Madeline (Izbiansky); beloved father of Kathleen Kelly, Richard Cloeren (Rosie), Michael Cloeren & Joseph Vicario; Grandfather of Joseph Kelly (Claudia), Michael Kelly, John Kelly, Alexandra Cloeren, Richard Cloeren & Michael Cloeren; brother of the late Paul Cloeren and brother-in-law of Romaine Becker. Visitation will be held at McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, Sunday Dec. 6, 2020 from 6 - 8 P.M. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. on Monday Dec. 7, 2020 at St. Bridget's Church, Glassboro NJ. mcgfuneral.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Bridget's Church
Funeral services provided by
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 345-9450
