NOWAKOWSKI, SGT. USA
RICHARD V.
Beloved son, brother, and uncle, and a soldier of America's Greatest Generation, entered into eternal rest peacefully Feb. 29, 2020. Richard Valentine Nowakowski was born Feb. 14, 1929 sadly taken from all of us Feb. 29, 2020. He joins his family in heaven: mother Stephanie; father Waclaw; sisters Alfreda; Genevieve, and Caroline; brothers, Ted, Hilary, and Alfred; as well as a niece, Barbara; and nephews, Sonny, Robert, and Nicky that predeceased him.
Richard was a first generation Polish American, a fact that he was very proud of and that's not the only thing he had to be proud of in his life.
He graduated Valedictorian from Benjamin Franklin High School, then attended Temple University where he graduated first of his class. He graduated from the Teacher's College of Temple in 1951 with a B.S. in Education. His dreams of becoming a teacher had to be placed on hold as Richard served in the Army during the Korean War, where he was awarded 4 Medals of Honor and an Honorable Discharge in 1955.
Richard became a teacher in 1956 and worked primarily at Frankford H.S. in Phila. as a mathematics teacher for over 35 years. Being an educator was one of his most proudest accomplishments. Richard was also an avid philanthropist giving to any cause he felt furthered the education or advancement of the civil rights of the particular social group. He collected everything of significance in the Arts, Sports, Memorabilia, Polish American Cultural, Civil Rights, and Books to name a few. His believing that all things tell the story of his life and ours is meant to be shared and remembered.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews who have enjoyed time with their beloved Uncle Richie. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, from 8 A.M., at the Nat'l Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia (Broad and Ellsworth Sts.) for his reposing. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. precisely. Interment Washington Crossing National Cem., where Military Honors will be accorded and rendered in his honor for his Service to our nation. All donations in his memory are requested forwarded to Temple University, P.O. Box 827651, Phila. PA 19182-7651.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020