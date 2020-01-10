|
|
BORKOWSKI
RICHARD W. "DICK"
Age 88, on Jan. 8, 2020 of Newtown Square, PA.
Survived by his wife of 65 yrs. Nancy M. (nee Jagodzinski), his 5 children, his 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and his brother.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday Jan. 18, 2020; 9:30 A.M. - 10:45 A.M. at St. Anastasia Church 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Inurnment Private.
In lieu of flowers donations in Dick's memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph Mt. St, Joseph Convent, 9701 Germantown Ave., Phila., PA 19118-2694.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020