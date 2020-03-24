|
LIPKO
RICHARD W.
77, of Audubon, NJ on March 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Lucie, (nee Memmel) for 52 years. Devoted father and grandfather. 1961 graduate of Haddon Heights HS, Long-time civil engineer, planner, and Surveyor at Pennoni Associates of Philadelphia. Volunteer and Chief in Heavy Rescue Squad and Volunteer firefighter. Committed parishioner, cantor, and choir member at St. Rose of Lima and member of the Knights of Columbus. Survived by his four children, Christine Simeonides, Brian, Mark, and Michael, his sister Carol Zelenski and stepsister Arlean Keller, and 8 grandchildren. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the by visiting: www.cancer.org. Private services and interment, Public Memorial TBA. To share memories and condolences please visit:
www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 24, 2020