MALINOWSKI
RICHARD W.
Age 77, of Malaga NJ, on March 2, 2020, of natural causes. He was a retired Sergeant of the Stakeout Unit for the Phila. Police Department and lifetime member of the Polish Police Association for over 40 yrs. He is survived by his sons, Scott and Shawn Malinowski; his sister, Barbara Leitz (nee Malinowski); friends, and extended family of Kavangh's Irish Pub & Grille in Malaga NJ. He is predeceased by his son, Richard and his brothers, Robert and Christopher.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020