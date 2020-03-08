Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delaware Valley Cremation Center
7350 State Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19136
215- 543-9339
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD MALINOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD W. MALINOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD W. MALINOWSKI Notice
MALINOWSKI
RICHARD W.
Age 77, of Malaga NJ, on March 2, 2020, of natural causes. He was a retired Sergeant of the Stakeout Unit for the Phila. Police Department and lifetime member of the Polish Police Association for over 40 yrs. He is survived by his sons, Scott and Shawn Malinowski; his sister, Barbara Leitz (nee Malinowski); friends, and extended family of Kavangh's Irish Pub & Grille in Malaga NJ. He is predeceased by his son, Richard and his brothers, Robert and Christopher.

delvalcremation.com/memorials

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -