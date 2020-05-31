WHEALIN

RICHARD "RICK"

Of Chestnut Hill, passed away on May 16, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson's, He was 70. Predeceased by his wife Rhea (nee Tabak). Rick graduated from St. Joseph's University in Rensselaer, IN. He worked at Pennsylvania Hospital for 35 years as a respiratory therapist. Rick enjoyed many summers in Surf City, LBI. He was a avid swimmer and he loved travel and sailing.

Survived by brother Robert and sisters Regina and Joanne [Regan] Matus and nephews Mike, Dan and Jesse. The family plans to remember Rick at a later date with family and friends. Contributions in his memory can be made to Parkinson's Center, 330 S.

9th St., Philadelphia., PA 19107.KOLLER FUNERAL HOME



