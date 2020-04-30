|
ZAPPACOSTA
RIEMERE "RAY"
94, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on April 27th, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Luigi and Concetta Zappacosta (née DiFalco) and lived his early life in Overbrook, Philadelphia. He was married to his wonderful wife, Marion P. Zappacosta (née Sheppard) for 50 years until her death in 2012. Ray worked at General Electric for more than 40 years and was known for his leadership, commitment and strong work ethic. He studied at Drexel University and had a keen interest in stock market investing. Ray was a wonderful father, brother and friend - always taking care of his loved ones. He was the proud and active grandfather of his two grandsons, who cherished attending their sports and scouting activities. Ray is survived by his devoted daughter Maria Bruhin (David); his beloved grandchildren Daniel and Thomas, and his dear sister Claire Cedrone (Anthony). Funeral Service and Interment will be Private.
