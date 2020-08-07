1/
RITA A. (Aiena) ROSSI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSSI
RITA A. (nee Aiena)
Aug. 3, 2020. Wife of the late John M. Rossi, mother of Marie Belgrave, Janet Eckert and the late Rita Staib; also survived by 3 grandchildren, 6 great grand-children, sister of Jerry Aiena, dear friend of Harry Day. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday 9:30 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Lower Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 would be appreciated

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
09:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Lower Church
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Lower Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Quinn, Inc.
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph A. Quinn, Inc. Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved