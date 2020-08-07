ROSSIRITA A. (nee Aiena)
Aug. 3, 2020. Wife of the late John M. Rossi, mother of Marie Belgrave, Janet Eckert and the late Rita Staib; also survived by 3 grandchildren, 6 great grand-children, sister of Jerry Aiena, dear friend of Harry Day. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday 9:30 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Lower Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 would be appreciated
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)