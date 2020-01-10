Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
81 Swamp Road
Newtown, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
81 Swamp Road
Newtown, PA
RITA B. JONES

RITA B. JONES Notice
JONES
RITA B.


Of Newtown, (formerly of Doylestown), passed away at age 90 on January 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph "Frank" Jones, Jr. and the daughter of the late Domenic and Josephine Lagana. Loving mother of Cathy Juvan (the late Donald), David Jones (Karen), Susan Gleeson (Gerard), Michael Jones (Cindy), Karin Johnson (Scott), and Keith Jones (Sue). Predeceased by her sisters Mary DeMarco, Mildred Miniscalco, Ann DiFilippo, Edith Vaselko, several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and a niece. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Becky, Seth, Drew, Niall, Colleen, Holly, Parker, and Mason, numerous nieces and nephews, and two sisters-in-law. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the . www.fluehr.com


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 10, 2020
