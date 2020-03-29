|
GASPAR
RITA C.
Age 87, of Collegeville, on March 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Gaspar. Survived by son, Thomas (Darlene) Gaspar; 2 daughters, Carol Gaspar (Jeff Duffy) and Marie (Edward) Boothman; as well as one grandson and several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Funeral Mass and Interment Private. A celebration of Rita's life for family and friends will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Manatawny Manor Benevolent Fund, 30 Old Schuylkill Road, Pottstown, PA 19465.
