RITA (Stavinski) DOONEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOONEY
RITA (nee Stavinski)
Peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 90. Wife of the late Jack Dooney and loving mother of Darlene Brennan (Philip) and the late John Dooney. Sister of Dorothy Kriesher. At Rita's request funeral services will be private with the inurnment in Kulpmont, PA. Family Service by BOYD-HORROX GIVNISH, (610)277-7000

(www.lifecelebration.com)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved