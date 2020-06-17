DOONEY
RITA (nee Stavinski)
Peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 90. Wife of the late Jack Dooney and loving mother of Darlene Brennan (Philip) and the late John Dooney. Sister of Dorothy Kriesher. At Rita's request funeral services will be private with the inurnment in Kulpmont, PA. Family Service by BOYD-HORROX GIVNISH, (610)277-7000
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.