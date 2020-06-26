RITA G. (Santoleri) VONE
1936 - 2020
VONE
RITA G. (nee Santoleri)
June 23, of Drexel Hill. Predeceased by her husband Gene. Survived by her children David (Denise), Karen Santone and Paula Vone. Services on Tuesday, June 30th, for further info please see website www.danjolell.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
JUN
30
Service
11:00 - 11:45 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
JUN
30
Interment
Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
