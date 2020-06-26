VONE
RITA G. (nee Santoleri)
June 23, of Drexel Hill. Predeceased by her husband Gene. Survived by her children David (Denise), Karen Santone and Paula Vone. Services on Tuesday, June 30th, for further info please see website www.danjolell.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.