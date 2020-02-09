|
GALLAGHER
RITA (nee Gallagher)
Age 82, of Westtown, on February 7, 2020. Rita was blessed with a high intellect, strong curiosity, incredible mechanical aptitude, a dedication to finish-ing what she started, and a love for reading. She earned her BA in Psychology at age 62 and worked as an anger manage-ment counselor for many years at Daemion House Community Counseling Center.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Hugh; her children: Hugh, Adriana, Timothy, and Monica; granddaughters Gabrielle Langlois and Emmanuelle Langlois; sister, Theresa Nihill; and friend since age 12, Sr. Mary Jane Daly, SSJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to Rita's Visitation 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by her Funeral Service at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill) NAMI PA, Chester County, 825 Paoli Pike, West Chester, PA 19380.
