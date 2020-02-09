The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
RITA (Gallagher) GALLAGHER

RITA (Gallagher) GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER
RITA (nee Gallagher)
Age 82, of Westtown, on February 7, 2020. Rita was blessed with a high intellect, strong curiosity, incredible mechanical aptitude, a dedication to finish-ing what she started, and a love for reading. She earned her BA in Psychology at age 62 and worked as an anger manage-ment counselor for many years at Daemion House Community Counseling Center.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Hugh; her children: Hugh, Adriana, Timothy, and Monica; granddaughters Gabrielle Langlois and Emmanuelle Langlois; sister, Theresa Nihill; and friend since age 12, Sr. Mary Jane Daly, SSJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to Rita's Visitation 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by her Funeral Service at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill) NAMI PA, Chester County, 825 Paoli Pike, West Chester, PA 19380.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020
