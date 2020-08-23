1/1
RITA H. (Auditore) GIUNTA
1930 - 2020
GIUNTA
RITA H. (nee Auditore)


August 16, 2020 age 90. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Devoted mother of Frank (Deborah), Michael (Linda), Anthony, Rosemarie (Randy) Stradling, and Joseph. Cherished grand-mother of Matthew, Michael, Angela, Stephanie (Brent), Elizabeth, Christina (Christopher), Alex, and Eric. Loving great-grandmother of Devlyn Ann. Dear sister of Helen, the late Victoria, and the late Paul. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral mass Thurs. Aug. 27, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd. Bensalem PA 19020. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rita's memory may be made to Michael's Way, 520 W. Pennsyl-vania Ave. #4. Fort Washington PA 19034., www.michaelsway.org

Arrs. by FLUEHR F.H. Bensalem, PA 19020


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
St. Ephrem Church
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ephrem Church
Funeral services provided by
Fluehr Funeral Home - Bensalem
864 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-3130
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Hi michael. Truly sorry for your loss. R.i.p
From the lorenzo family
michael and lisa lorenzo
Friend
