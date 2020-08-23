Hi michael. Truly sorry for your loss. R.i.p
From the lorenzo family
1/1
1/1
August 16, 2020 age 90. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Devoted mother of Frank (Deborah), Michael (Linda), Anthony, Rosemarie (Randy) Stradling, and Joseph. Cherished grand-mother of Matthew, Michael, Angela, Stephanie (Brent), Elizabeth, Christina (Christopher), Alex, and Eric. Loving great-grandmother of Devlyn Ann. Dear sister of Helen, the late Victoria, and the late Paul. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral mass Thurs. Aug. 27, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd. Bensalem PA 19020. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rita's memory may be made to Michael's Way, 520 W. Pennsyl-vania Ave. #4. Fort Washington PA 19034., www.michaelsway.org
Arrs. by FLUEHR F.H. Bensalem, PA 19020