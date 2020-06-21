McMANUS





Age 95, passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving children. Rita was born on March 21, 1925 to Daniel and Florence (Greider) Haley. Rita was predeceased by her loving husband John S. McManus AKA "Jack" McManus. They were married for 65 wonderful years. She was also predeceased by her children Paul McManus, Mark McManus and Beaner McManus, her brother Daniel Haley and her son-in-law Joseph Garwood. Survivors: Children: John S. (Fay) McManus Jr., Christine (Richard) Puncochar, Robert (Neusi) McManus, Patricia Garwood, Rita (John) Barone, Kathleen (Joseph) Larkin, Daniel (Melanie) McManus, Marianne (Wayne) Ross, Michael (Janet) McManus, Rosemary (Rolf) Carlsen, Peter (Joanne) McManus; 44 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.Rita had a long, full and rich life and enriched the lives of everyone that knew her. She had a deep and abiding faith in God and was a long-time member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church.Rita's greatest joy was being a mother to her 14 children, grandmother of 44 and great grandmother of 24. Family was everything to Rita!Rita maintained many friendships through the years. For years she had monthly luncheons with the Merion Girls, childhood friends from Merion Catholic Academy. She later attended Immaculata College where she majored in Biology and played basketball for the "Mighty Macs" Rita was heavily involved with St Thomas The Apostle parish and hosted weekly bible studies in her home and formed the Do Gooders group with several of the neighborhood ladies from the parish. The Do Gooders spent time together laughing and crafting things for the Annual Christmas Bazaar at St. Thomas and making meals for the Country Fair among other things. Rita was also a member of Aronimink Golf Club and enjoyed playing golf with her husband Jack and their many friends. Rita and Jack retired to Dataw Island in S.C. in 1990 where they developed many lifelong friendships. Rita and Jack moved to Springton Village in Newtown Square in 2003 where they enjoyed the love and friendship of so many wonderful neighbors.We were very fortunate to have Rita bless us in so many ways for so many years. She will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her, especially her family. Her legacy of love and friendship lives on in each one of us and for that we are deeply grateful.Due to the restrictions related to COVID19, Rita's Mass of Christian Burial will be limited to her children and spouses. When the restraints are lifted, Rita's life will be celebrated in the manner that truly befits her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to: The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 Convent Rd., Aston, PA 19014.

STUARD F.H., NEWTOWN SQ.

SIX GENERATIONS SINCE 1822

