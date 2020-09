90, formerly of Philadelphia, died peacefully on Sept. 16, 2020. Loving wife of the late Arthur Hirschhorn, adoring mother of Cliff (Lisa), Brad (Marsha), Liz, and Jim (Deborah). Also survived by 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild, her sister Lois Saidel (Bob), nieces, nephew, and cousins. There is no public Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at Rita Hirschhorn Tribute Page.