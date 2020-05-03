MUSHO
RITA K.
Passed away Wednesday, April 29th at the Welsey Enhanced Living Facility in Hatboro, PA. Rita was born in 1928 in Latrobe, PA the ninth of ten children of Anna and Alciun Kloos. She earned her RN in Nursing in 1949 and married her high school sweetheart, Mike Musho in 1951, he passed in 1989. They raised five children: Michele Collins, Linda Stover, Laura Bayliss, Michael Musho M.D. and Ann Halbur. She had eight grand children and three great grand children. Rita lead a very social and busy life filled with her family, Mike's construction business, and their love of golf. Rita worked as a nurse on and off during her life and her love was being in the operating room. Later in life she could be found on the golf course as often as possible or in the clubhouse playing bridge. She loved family gatherings and made sure she was at every graduation and family event. She did not want to miss a thing. Her family and friends will greatly miss her but lovingly remember her with funny and heartwarming stories. Funeral Mass and Interment will be Private on Tuesday, May 5th due to Covid-19 Pandemic. www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.