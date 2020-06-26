GROSS
RITA L.
longtime resident of Cheltenham and Warminster, PA, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. She was predeceased in 1992 by her beloved husband of 45 years, Herbert Gross, and in 2018 by her beloved partner of 18 years, Paul Tenenbaum. Rita is survived by three dear children: Judy Gross Jalbert (Leon) of Broomall, PA, Larry Gross (Lynda) of Philadelphia, and David Gross (Elizabeth) of Barrington, IL; six cherished granddaughters: Shana Jalbert (Hunter Cheatham), Alyssa Gross, Dara Gross (Jonathan Napoli), Hannah Gross, Rachel Gross and Joelle Gross; and three wonderful great grandchildren: Haley, Willa and Eli. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Rita attended Crown Heights Yeshiva, Erasmus Hall High School and Brooklyn College. After moving to Philadelphia and starting her family, she was determined to pursue a career in psychology, undaunted by the obstacles then facing women in that profession. She completed the doctoral program in School Psychology to the ABD (all but dissertation) level at Temple University and enjoyed a successful career as a school psychologist and supervisor of school psychological services. She spent most of her career at Woods Services, Langhorne, PA, a century-old nonprofit providing innovative health and educational services to disabled children, adolescents and adults. Rita was a longtime supporter of the ACLU, Simon Wiesenthal Center and other human rights organizations, a longtime member of REAP (Retired Executives and Professionals), serving as chair of its Literary Study Group, and a bridge lover, becoming a Silver Life Master of the American Contract Bridge League. Most of all, Rita loved being with her family and especially relished her role as Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services for Rita are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Woods Services (www.woods.org) or any human rights organization.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.