More Obituaries for RITA POSTIGLIONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA L. POSTIGLIONE

RITA L. POSTIGLIONE Notice
POSTIGLIONE
RITA L.
of Glassboro, NJ passed away peacefully at age 90 on April 17, 2020. She was a beloved daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary Postiglione and predeceased by her sisters Rose Mariano and Marie Nuzzi. She is survived by her loving siblings, Emma Tavella, Peter (Annamarie), Carl (Julie), Anthony (Mary) and Beatrice (Paul) Cunningham along with many nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, Rita's burial will be held privately at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Pa. and attended by immediate family. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

For condolences, visit thefuneralmanor.com.

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020
