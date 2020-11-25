Passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on November 21, 2020. She was a retired Registered Nurse for the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles after 33 years of service at Veteran's Stadium. Loving wife of the late William J. and beloved mother of Mary Rita Lewis (Vincent), Kate Thomer (Tom), Bill (Sue), Celeste Rowan (Dave), and Tom. Mom Mom Reet to 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Saturday 9:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. (Following Phila. Covid guidelines) at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00. Interment is private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME



