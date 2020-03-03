The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
RITA M. (Landolfi) DiFRANCESCO

RITA M. (Landolfi) DiFRANCESCO Notice
DiFRANCESCO
RITA M. (nee Landolfi)


Age 88, of Drexel Hill, PA, on February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph A. DiFrancesco, Jr. Loving mother of Geralyn Meehan (Joseph), Margie DiFrancesco, Joseph A. DiFrancesco, III (Deborah) and the late Monica Strohl (Donald). Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Theresa Lorefice (Dominic), Josephine Foga (Thomas), and Ralph Landolfi (Barbara). Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday 9:30-11:00 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions in her memory to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 would be appreciated.

Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 3, 2020
