RITA M. McINERNEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McINERNEY
RITA M.


Of Newtown formerly of Levit-town died surrounded by her family on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Chandler Hall Hospice, Newtown, PA. Born on Nov. 3, 1925, she was 94 years old.
Rita was the daughter of Irish immigrants Thomas Gavin and Mary Katherine (Lavin) Gavin who came to America in the early 1900's. She was the beloved wife of thirty-one years to the late James P. McInerney, Jr. She was predeceased by her parents and eight siblings.
Rita grew up in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, and was a graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls, class of 1944. Rita met and married the love of her life James P. McInerney, Jr., in 1951. James and Rita moved to Levittown in 1954 where they raised four children. James tragically died in 1981.
Rita was a devoted and loving wife and working mother. She retired from her job at the Department of Defense in 1981. Rita loved sports, and was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. She was an avid reader, and loved gardening and bird watching. Rita loved to travel and has passed on her adventurous spirit to her children and grand-children who loved traveling with her. Above all she loved her family and was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Rita is survived by her children, James P. McInerney, III, Thomas J. McInerney, his wife Kathleen, Daniel J. McInerney, his wife Ann, and her daughter Mary Catherine McInerney, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and her sister Elizabeth Porth.
The family will have a private Funeral Mass at St. Andrew's Church in Newtown, PA and Interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA. A memorial service will take place at a later date following the lifting of restrictions due to the current quarantine. Contributions in her memory may be made to Monastery of Saint Clare, 1271 Langhorne Newtown Rd. Langhorne, PA 19047.

www.fluehr.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved