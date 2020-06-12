RITA M. O' BRIEN "MICKEY" DONAHUE
DONAHUE
RITA M. "MICKEY" O' BRIEN


93 of Media, on June 11, 2020. Wife of 73 years to the late John Joseph "Jack" Donahue, mother of Joseph (Meg) Donahue, Barbara (Dennis) Murphy, Christine (Charles) Nugent, 18 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Predeceased by one great grandson. Mickey enjoyed her time being with family and loved being a grandmother and great grandmother. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 11am Friday June 12, 2020 at St. Pius X Church 220 Lawrence Road Broomall, PA. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Cedar Lane School c/o Megan Zdrale 13190 Sky Way Ellicott City, MD 21042.

Arr. by DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, Inc. West Chester, PA 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
