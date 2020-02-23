Home

Ruffenach Funeral Home
RITA (D'Alessandro) MARIE

RITA (D'Alessandro) MARIE Notice


DeLUCA
MARIE RITA (nee D'Alessandro)


Age 95, a beloved wife, mother, and aunt, passed away peace-fully on February 21, 2020. Marie was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Rocco DeLuca and her son, Richard. She is survived by nieces and nephews Joseph (Marlene) Carafa, Ted (Maria) DeSanto, Patricia (Charles) Doonan, and Grace (John) Samanns. Marie is also survived by her grand-nieces and nephews. Marie was a retired Fiscal Accounting Supervisor for the Philadelphia Navy Hospital until her retirement in the late 70's. She loved her home in Springfield where she enjoyed cooking and playing the piano. When not at home she and her husband Rocco could be found on the dance floor with the Medalist, Fiesta or Delaware Valley Square Dancers Clubs. They also enjoyed traveling through-out Europe. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday 9 A.M. at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Town-ship Line Road, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania 19026, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Dorothy School in Drexel Hill.
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Township Line, Drexel Hill
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020
