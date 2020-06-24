RITA MARY ZIEMAK
ZIEMAK
RITA MARY
Passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to William Hanna and Madelene Mary Fox. Rita graduated from Temple University with an Associate's Degree. She married Joseph Ziemak in September 1986. Rita was a go getter; nothing would stop her once she put her mind to it including finding family she always knew she had. Rita also fought Breast cancer. She had an avid love for penguins, loved going to Phillies games with her husband and loved her dogs Macy and Charlie, as well as her fish. Rita also loved taking day trips with her best friend Ronda. Rita is survived by husband Joseph Ziemak, brother William and sister Jayne. Services are private. In lieu of flowers please donate to Holy Redeemer Cancer Foundation (www.holyredeemer.com/Main/DonateNow.aspx).

www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 24, 2020.
