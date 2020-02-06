The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
RITA MORELLI
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA
RITA (Inglese) MORELLI

RITA (Inglese) MORELLI Notice
MORELLI
RITA (nee Inglese)


Passed away February 5, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Corrado. Devoted mother of Lisa Fulforth (Bill) and Vincent Morelli. Loving grandmother of Stephanie Cissorsky (Alex Stanton). Dear sister of Frank Inglese (Barbara) and Gilda Petrongolo (Joe); also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 6, 2020
