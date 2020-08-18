1/
RITA (Picciano) POMILIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POMILIO
RITA (nee Picciano)
On August 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Sr., loving mother of Dominic (Carol); dearest grandmother of Nicholas; sister of the late Florence, Dorothy, and Casper; sister-in-law of Marie; also survived by nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on THURSDAY Morning from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at St. Edmond's Church, 21st St. and Snyder Ave. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. State and Federal Guidelines for COVID 19 will be followed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Edmond's Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Edmond's Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved