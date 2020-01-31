|
|
GENZANO
RITA R. (nee Szczepanski)
Of South Phila, passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Albert E. Genzano. Loving mother of Linda (Paul) Genzano, Margie (Sal) Sebastiani, Mary Genzano, Albert (Leeann) Genzano, and Karen (Bob) Hand. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late John Szczepanski. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Monday 11:00 A.M. at Little Flower Manor, 1201 Springfield Rd, Darby, PA 19023 where friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45 A.M. at Little Flower Manor prior to the Mass. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family prefers contri-butions to Little Flower Manor.
www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 31, 2020