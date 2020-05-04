RITA (Klein) RUBIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUBIN
RITA (nee Klein)
May 2, 2020. Wife of the late Harry; mother of Steven (Sherry) Rubin and Debra (Gary) Levin; sister of Richard Klein; grand-mother of Rebecca Levin, Abigail Rubin (Val Loper), and Phillip Rubin. Graveside services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St. Suite 102, Phila. Pa. 19106.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved