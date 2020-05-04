RUBIN
RITA (nee Klein)
May 2, 2020. Wife of the late Harry; mother of Steven (Sherry) Rubin and Debra (Gary) Levin; sister of Richard Klein; grand-mother of Rebecca Levin, Abigail Rubin (Val Loper), and Phillip Rubin. Graveside services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St. Suite 102, Phila. Pa. 19106.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 4, 2020.