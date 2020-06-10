RITA S. (Silverthorne) STEIN
STEIN
RITA S. (nee Silverthorne)
June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Sr.; devoted mother of Patricia Balzer (Hank) and Walter Jr.; loving nanny of Tricia Bebidas (Robert) and her great-grandsons Collin and Robert. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday 9 A.M. from Sacred heart of Jesus Church, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery.

www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
09:00 AM
Sacred heart of Jesus Church
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred heart of Jesus Church
