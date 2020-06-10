STEIN
RITA S. (nee Silverthorne)
June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Sr.; devoted mother of Patricia Balzer (Hank) and Walter Jr.; loving nanny of Tricia Bebidas (Robert) and her great-grandsons Collin and Robert. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday 9 A.M. from Sacred heart of Jesus Church, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.