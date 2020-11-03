Age 92 years old, died October 29, 2020. Mother of Maryann Becker (Alan), Robert (Judy), Michael (Carol), Loree Antonik. Grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, 10-11 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 500 Woodlawn Avenue, Collingdale, PA 19023, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations to BVM Church, Darby, PA or St. Joseph's Church, Collingdale, PA. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arrg. by: The Donohue Funeral Home, 610-353-6300