RITA (nee CHECCHIA) SHIMPENO
Age 92 years old, died October 29, 2020. Mother of Maryann Becker (Alan), Robert (Judy), Michael (Carol), Loree Antonik. Grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, 10-11 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 500 Woodlawn Avenue, Collingdale, PA 19023, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations to BVM Church, Darby, PA or St. Joseph's Church, Collingdale, PA. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: The Donohue Funeral Home, 610-353-6300


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
