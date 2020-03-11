|
SUTOW
RITA (nee Bear)
March 9, 2020. Wife of the late Jerry. Mother of Cindy (Samuel) Goldstein and James (Jane) Sutow. Grandmother of Sean and Corey Goldstein, Jesse, Joey and Julianna Sutow. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 2:45 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Entombment is private. Shiva will be observed Friday following services and Saturday commencing 7 P.M. at her late residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the ., 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 or Abramson Senior Care., 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020