The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Stella Maris Church
9th and Bigler Sts
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA ARGENZIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA T. (Casaleno) ARGENZIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA T. (Casaleno) ARGENZIO Notice
ARGENZIO
RITA T. (nee Casaleno)


January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Devoted mother of Joann (Ernest) Cotilus and Rita T. Argenzio. Grandmother of Ernest (Angel) and Stephen (Marialena) Cotilus. Great-grandmother of Julia. Sister of Josephine Cassizzi. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing THURSDAY 8 until 10 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., Stella Maris Church, 9th and Bigler Sts. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in Rita's memory to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now