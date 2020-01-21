|
|
ARGENZIO
RITA T. (nee Casaleno)
January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Devoted mother of Joann (Ernest) Cotilus and Rita T. Argenzio. Grandmother of Ernest (Angel) and Stephen (Marialena) Cotilus. Great-grandmother of Julia. Sister of Josephine Cassizzi. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing THURSDAY 8 until 10 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., Stella Maris Church, 9th and Bigler Sts. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in Rita's memory to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020