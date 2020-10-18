1/1
Rita T. Scott
Of Ann's Choice in Warminster, PA died peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 with her husband at her side. She was 79. Born in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Frank and Rose Kelley Trani, she resided in Lower Makefield Township, PA for 41 years and for the past 2 years at Ann's Choice. After growing up in Springfield, Delaware County, where she met her husband, Edwin, Rita graduated from Cabrini University in 1963. Upon graduation, she began her teaching career as a kindergarten teacher in the Chester School District. After moving to Lower Makefield, Rita served as the Director of the Yardley Head Start program. She later taught at St. Ignatius School, followed by the Sacred Heart School in Trenton, NJ and retired from the Diocese of Trenton School System. Along with her husband, Edwin, Rita treasured her large and wonderful family and was involved in all the activities and achievements of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Edwin; four loving children, William Scott (Valerie) of New Hope, PA, Thomas Scott of Lower Makefield, Winifred Reilly (Timothy) of Raleigh, NC, and Kelly Donohue (Christian) of Clayton, NC; her sister, Francine Fox (Walter); her brother, Dr. Eugene Trani (Lois); her brother-in-law, Joseph Ward; sister-in-law, Bonita Scott; brother-in-law, Arthur Haug; sister-in-law, Belinda Trani; nine grandchildren, Michael, Steven and Allison Morris, Brendan, Patrick, and Connor Reilly, and Brigid, Maeve, and Liam Donohue and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Trani. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M. Monday October 19th at the Church of the Sacred Heart, 343 South Broad Street, Trenton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice in Rita's name.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Sacred Heart
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
October 18, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Rita's passing. I taught with Rita at Sacred Heart at the beginning of my teaching career. I have such fabulous memories of working with her and the rest of that awesome staff. Rita was a wonderful kindergarten teacher. She always shared stories of her family & lit up with each and every one. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Tracey Walsh
Coworker
