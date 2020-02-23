|
ATENE
ROBERT A.
Age 70, on Feb. 20, 2020. Beloved father of Robbie (Stephanie) Atene, Jennifer (Craig) Scharlach and Michael (Nicole) Atene. Dear grandfather of Gianni, Giordana, Jake, Jillian, Joey and Rocco. Brother of Mary (Joe) Sheck and the late Phillip Atene. Relatives and friends are invited to call Tues. 9:45 A.M. at St. Agnes Church at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Coles and Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass 11A.M. Int. St. Joseph's Cem. Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations for Mental Illness Research NAMINJ.org
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020