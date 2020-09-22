1/1
ROBERT A. "Bob" FLORIO
89, of Phoenixville, PA, formerly of Broomall, on September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Harriet A. (nee Schwindt) Florio; loving father of Robert M. Florio, James P. Florio (Tammi), Jack L. Florio (Meg), and Steven A. Florio (Michelle); predeceased by his 9 siblings and 1 grandchild, Hope Florio; also survived by 10 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, designating the donation to the Cardiovascular Breakthrough Fund, and mailed to Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, Cardiovascular Breakthrough Fund, 100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096 and online donations to: Lankenau Institute for Medical Research. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anastasia Church
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
