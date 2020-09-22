89, of Phoenixville, PA, formerly of Broomall, on September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Harriet A. (nee Schwindt) Florio; loving father of Robert M. Florio, James P. Florio (Tammi), Jack L. Florio (Meg), and Steven A. Florio (Michelle); predeceased by his 9 siblings and 1 grandchild, Hope Florio; also survived by 10 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, designating the donation to the Cardiovascular Breakthrough Fund, and mailed to Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, Cardiovascular Breakthrough Fund, 100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096 and online donations to: Lankenau Institute for Medical Research. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com